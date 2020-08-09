Max Property Group 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $665.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $501,440.11 and $665.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001147 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 155.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

