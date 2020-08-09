McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

