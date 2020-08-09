Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 4,073 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

