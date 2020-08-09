Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 348,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,905. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

