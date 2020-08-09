Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,409 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after buying an additional 170,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after purchasing an additional 483,411 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.16. 23,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,282. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

