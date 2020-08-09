Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 23,977 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. 73,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

