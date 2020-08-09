Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 5,849 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,639. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.