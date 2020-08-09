Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.93. The stock had a trading volume of 155,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.94. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

