Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,967,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

