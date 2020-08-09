Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,424.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,214,000 after purchasing an additional 142,769 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.67 and a 200-day moving average of $302.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.