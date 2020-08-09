Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,674. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

