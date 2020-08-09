Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 230,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,312. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

