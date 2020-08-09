Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

