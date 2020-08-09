Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

