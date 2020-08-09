Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 238,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,512. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

