Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $860,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 272,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,451. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

