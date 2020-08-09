Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $133.55. The company had a trading volume of 67,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

