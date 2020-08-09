Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,918 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $87.10. 55,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

