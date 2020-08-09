Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.17. 14,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.