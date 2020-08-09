Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNLO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Menlo Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of MNLO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 45,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.12. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,702,702 shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 105,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

