Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MDP opened at $15.50 on Friday. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $19,552,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $14,328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2,910.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 305,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 302,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

