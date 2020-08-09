Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $10.15. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,774 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mexico Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

