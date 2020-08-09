Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.52 EPS.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 56,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.