Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 2,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,127. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. AXA boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

