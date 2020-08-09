Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.7-160.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.52 million.Model N also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.39.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 1.06. Model N has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $424,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

