Model N (NYSE:MODN) Trading 0.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $41.09, 14,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 393,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $345,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $424,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

