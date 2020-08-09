Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.65.

MNST stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,655. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $83.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

