Morgan Stanley Trims CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Target Price to $24.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIT. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 48,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,022. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.84.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CIT Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CIT Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

