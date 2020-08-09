Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €195.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($308.99) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €245.00 ($275.28) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

