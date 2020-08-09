Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €247.00 ($277.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

