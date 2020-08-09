Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Nanometrics stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,443. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.33. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 304,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 122,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nanometrics by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

