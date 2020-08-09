Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.21–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $650K – 850K, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 million.

Neonode stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 3.05. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 112.42% and a negative net margin of 96.74%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Neonode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

