New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $1.80 at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $1.30 to $1.80 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. raised their price target on New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.55 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.64.
New Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 407,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,799. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.76.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
