Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.56

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.56 and traded as low as $23.33. Nobility Homes shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,972 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter.

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

