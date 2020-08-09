Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $605-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.73 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.85-3.10 EPS.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,969. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

