Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.85-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.85-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.12. 14,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

