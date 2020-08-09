Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 116.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 285.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

