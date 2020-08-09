Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

OMER stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 283,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Omeros by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

