Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai acquired 1,049,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hazel M. Aker acquired 41,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,195.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,101,289 shares of company stock worth $2,621,068. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $2.82 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 135.83% and a negative net margin of 1,446.19%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

