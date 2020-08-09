Oppenheimer Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $153.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

