Oppenheimer Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $153.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.65.
United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
