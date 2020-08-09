Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,021. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

In other news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

