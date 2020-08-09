Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 74,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

