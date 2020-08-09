Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.72

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.72 and traded as low as $20.09. Paradise shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

