Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $9.08. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 6,274 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PBHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

