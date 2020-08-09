Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pearson to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

PSO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 34,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 373.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

