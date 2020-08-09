PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Increased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 209.0% during the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.99. 95,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.