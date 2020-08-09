PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.09. 100,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,001. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

