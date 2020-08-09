Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.25. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

