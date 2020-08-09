Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 671,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

