Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.48

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.48 and traded as low as $43.00. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 109,749 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHTM. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 million and a P/E ratio of 144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.48.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photo-Me International plc will post 1039.7338993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephane Gibon bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,612.36). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,099 ($50.44) per share, with a total value of £8,607,900 ($10,593,034.70).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

